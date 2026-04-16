17 who was shot and killed Wednesday night was a Carroll High School student

UPDATE: April 16; 3:38 pm

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office has officially identified the victim as Jacob J. Serna, a 17-year-old male. The identification comes as investigators continue their work to piece together the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident. Serna's death has sent shockwaves through the local community, with family, friends, and classmates mourning the loss of the teenager whose life was tragically cut short.

ORIGINAL: April 16; 2:37 pm

Carroll High School officials confirmed a 17-year-old shooting victim was one of their students.

A statement sent to parents, students, and staff Thursday morning announced the death.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the news that one of our students has passed away. Our hearts go out to the student's family and loved ones during this difficult time," the statement said.

The school made members of its crisis response team available to students who may be having a difficult time dealing with the news. Officials are encouraging parents to talk to their children at home. Parents who have concerns about their child or need guidance on how to support them are also encouraged to contact the school.

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