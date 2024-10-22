South Texas DJ distributes meals to Florida residents affected by Hurricane Milton

DJ Lucky J of Alice was in Fort Meade, Florida to pass out warm meals to residents affected by Hurricane Milton.

The 20-year-old travels to Florida once a month to perform at area clubs and new he needed to help.

Helping neighbors has always been important for one South Texas disc jockey.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, Jason Guerra also known as DJ Lucky J - a native of Alice - was in Fort Meade, Florida handing out warm meals to residents affected by Hurricane Milton.

DJ Lucky J goes to Florida once a month to play at area clubs like Country Line, and considers the area his second home.

When Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Oct. 9, it left behind major destruction. Knowing this information, DJ Lucky J decided to help those in need like he did with Hurricane Harvey.

“I don’t just want to be there for the good times which is me going and hosting clubs. I also want to be there for those bad times too. This was a really bad time for a lot of people. Some people lost everything,” DJ Lucky J said.

Through different partnerships, DJ Lucky J was able to give out 400 cheeseburgers and 40 boxes of pizza, along with drinks and desserts.

He said he wanted to bless people and remind them that they aren’t alone, especially in bad times.

