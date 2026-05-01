South Texas Botanical Gardens opens new Bonsai Exhibit and Meditation Garden

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center will unveil its newest attraction this Saturday, May 2, with the grand opening of the Outdoor Bonsai Exhibit and Asian Meditation and Zen Garden.

The dedication ceremony, part of the "Bonsai Bonanza" event running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., marks a significant addition to the botanical gardens located at 8545 S. Staples Street.

Community Celebration Planned

The opening celebration will feature extensive programming in partnership with the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures, kicking off Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with cultural performances and demonstrations.

Visitors can expect:

Tai Chi demonstrations

Traditional drum team performances

Okinawan dancers and Lion Dance exhibitions

Hands-on origami crafts and Asian culture games

An artisan vendors' market featuring handmade goods, plants, artwork and unique items from local businesses

Food trucks offering diverse cuisine options

New Permanent Exhibit Features

The new exhibit creates a serene walkway connecting the Butterfly Topiary to the Butterfly Garden, showcasing more than a dozen carefully styled bonsai trees curated by members of the Corpus Christi Bonsai Club.

The centerpiece Meditation & Zen Garden is designed to promote relaxation and contemplation, featuring comfortable benches, an aesthetically pleasing Zen-influenced backdrop, and a recirculating Japanese bamboo fountain that adds the soothing sound of flowing water to the experience.

"Attendees can explore curated bonsai displays while learning about history, techniques, and care of these miniature trees," according to event organizers.

Educational Programming

The Corpus Christi Bonsai Club will host live demonstrations throughout the day and offer bonsai trees for sale. Additionally, a special "Bonsai Basics" class will begin at 9:30 a.m., led by club member David Whitaker, who will teach fundamental bonsai principles to interested participants.

Community Partnership and Funding

The exhibit represents a true community effort, established, built and maintained by the Corpus Christi Bonsai Club through funding from the city's Arts & Cultural Commission HOT Funded Arts Grants Program, supplemented by donations from the Bonsai Club and individual members.

Visitor Information

General admission to the botanical gardens applies for the event, with members receiving free admission. The morning Bonsai Basics class is free for members and those with general admission, or $5 for others.

Reservations for the morning class can be made by calling 361-852-2100.

Event organizers say the Bonsai Bonanza aims to "create a welcoming gathering where the community can connect, learn and enjoy a relaxing day surrounded by nature, education and creativity," appealing to plant enthusiasts, art lovers, and families seeking a meaningful weekend activity.

For more information about the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, visit their website here: https://stxbot.org/

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