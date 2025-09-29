South Texas Botanical Gardens' 17th Annual Moonlight fundraiser set to bloom under October stars

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is preparing to host its most enchanting fundraiser of the year as "Moonlight & Mariposas in the Gardens" returns for its 17th annual celebration on Friday, October 10, from 6:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Set against the backdrop of lush botanical displays at 8545 S. Staples, this year's signature fundraising event promises an evening of dining, dancing, and entertainment under a nearly full moon.

The Botanical Gardens has set a goal of raising at least $225,000, which will support both current operations and upcoming additions to the facility. This year's goal are extra special to the organizers because the popular Big Bloom Plant Sale in compliance with the city's watering restrictions, was canceled this year.

South Texas Botanical Gardens

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. with beverage service featuring signature craft beer, specialty cocktails, traditional beer, wine, and non-alcoholic options. Guests can enjoy their drinks while browsing the silent auction and exploring the gardens' diverse exhibits. At 7 p.m., nine local eateries will open their stations, offering a diverse culinary journey that spans appetizers, entrees, and desserts, showcasing the best of Corpus Christi's dining scene.

"Local favorite Clarissa Serna with a sound blending soul, rock, R&B and Latin influences starts mellow for strolling, chatting, dining, later heating up the vibe with her band for dancing. Serna has opened for Meghan Traynor, Pat Green and Los Lonely Boys, and got “four chair turns” on The Voice for her rendition of The Cranberries’ “Zombie"," stated organizers.

Closing out the night's entertainment, fan-favorite comedian Trey Armijo will take the stage for a humorous send-off to cap the evening's festivities.

South Texas Botanical Gardens

This year's event embraces the "Mariposa Palooza" theme, featuring 70 vibrant 24-inch metal butterflies designed by local artists. These unique art pieces will be available for purchase through the silent auction, allowing guests to take home a piece of the evening while supporting the gardens.

Reservations are required for this 18-and-over event. Sponsorship opportunities have a cut-off date of September 30, while individual admission tickets may be purchased through October 6. Both sponsorships and individual tickets are available online at STXBOT.ORG or by calling 361-852-2100.