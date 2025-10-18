South Texas "BOO-tanical" Gardens starts this weekend for Halloween Season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center is going Boo-tanical starting this weekend with three family-friendly experiences for the Halloween season.

For those brave enough to venture into the night, the South Texas Botanical Gardens presents Haunted Trail Walks on Friday evenings, October 17 and 24, from 8-10 p.m.

"Ghosts and witches roam Gardens habitat waiting for visitors to come down the Haunted Trail, where no one knows what might jump out and touch your leg! Staff who care for snakes and tarantulas guide you," said organizers.

Tickets cost $20 per person and must be purchased in advance online at STXBOT.ORG. This fundraising event supports animal medical care at the facility. Due to the intense nature of the experience, it is not recommended for children under 11 years old.

Opening Saturday, October 18, the annual Hay-Maze returns for its fifth and final season. Created through a partnership with the Ocean Drive Garden Club, this "Hay-mazing Adventure" welcomes Gardens visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is included with general admission.

The maze is constructed with 150 bales of hay and Halloween decorations and is located near the yellow Tree House in the Children's Play Area. The maze challenges young visitors' sense of direction while allowing parents to keep an eye on their little explorers. This marks the final year for the beloved Hay-Maze, as an upcoming expansion of the Kids Play Area will bring this tradition to a close.

On Halloween night, October 31, the Gardens becomes the "BOO-tanical Gardens" with a special treat for kiddos in costumes. Children ages 3-12 dressed in their Halloween costumes receive half-price admission at just $3 when accompanied by at least one adult.