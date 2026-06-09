Some West Oso high school students spent part of their day behind bars

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — West Oso High School students visited the Nueces County Jail Tuesday morning — not because they were in trouble, but to learn about the realities of life behind bars.

West Oso ISD and the Corpus Christi chapter of the American Federation of Teachers teamed up for the fifth annual Youth Government Academy, themed "Your Voice Matters."

The academy runs four days and gives students a front-row seat to police training, court proceedings and the reality of life behind bars.

Joshua Ramos, a 9th grader at West Oso High School, said:

"I would not like to be here. Like, some people could have some problems and they can make their way in here and I have good morals and my parents supported me and I'm glad that I'm not in here."

Students also learn about job opportunities in government during the academy.

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