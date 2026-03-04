Some primary races headed for a runoff as the November ballot takes shape

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several high-profile Texas races were decided in the primary, while others will require runoffs before November matchups are set.

In the Republican primary, incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn will face Ken Paxton in a runoff for the U.S. Senate seat.

The Republican primary race for Texas Attorney General is also headed to a runoff, with state Sen. Mayes Middleton and Congressman Chip Roy advancing.

In the Democratic primary, the Nueces County Commissioner Precinct 2 race will be a runoff between Isabel Noyola-Martin and incumbent Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez.

On the November ballot, incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democratic challenger Gina Hinojosa in the race for governor. Hinojosa is a longtime state representative. Abbott is seeking a fourth term.

James Talarico won his hotly contested race against Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett and will face the winner of the Cornyn-Paxton runoff in November.

In the race for the 37th Congressional District, Republican incumbent Michael Cloud will face Democrat Tanya Lloyd in November.

Incumbent Democrat Vicent Gonzalez won his primary for the District 34 Congressional seat and will face Republican Eric Flores in November. Flores won his primary in a landslide.

