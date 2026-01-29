'Snow Moon' to rise this weekend, total lunar eclipse coming in March

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Stargazers in the Coastal Bend will have the chance to witness the "snow moon" rising this Sunday, kicking off the beginning of an exciting month for sky gazers.

According to NASA, February's full moon will occur on Sunday and has earned its "snow moon" name, marking the halfway point of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Royal Museums Greenwich explains that the "snow moon" gets its name from the harsh winter conditions in February. Some North American tribes also refer to February's full moon as the "Full Hunger Moon," according to Space.com.

While this weekend's snow moon will provide a beautiful sight, March promises an even more dramatic celestial event. The March full moon, known as the "worm moon," will be accompanied by a total lunar eclipse visible in the Coastal Bend area.

NASA reports that the eclipse will reach its peak at 5:33 a.m. Central time on March 3, making it visible in the region just before sunrise at 6:20 a.m.

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon passes through Earth's shadow, causing it to first darken and then take on a distinctive red glow during totality. Coastal Bend residents should be able to observe at least part of this phenomenon before the moon sets below the horizon at sunrise.

