Snake sightings increase in the Coastal Bend as they emerge from hibernation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the last week there's been a few sightings of snakes. One viewer sent us video of a close encounter he had right here at Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve.

In the video, you can hear the rattle before the serpent slithered its way back into the tall grass.

Another video was taken earlier this month. In it there are two snakes.

“The snakes are coming out of hibernation, and they’re out looking for food, water, and shelter,” Director of the National Natural Toxins Research Center, Elda Sanchez said.

Our Neighborhood News Reporter, Victoria Balderrama, showed up at the National Natural Toxins Research Center.

In a room surrounded by nearly 100 snakes, it’s just another day for Sanchez.

Snake Sightings in the Coastal Bend as they emerge from hibernation

“You can hear the rattler, and a rattle is an indication of a venomous snake,” Sanchez said.

As an expert in her field, Sanchez tells KRIS 6 there’s a reason more neighbors are seeing snakes out there.

“Their habitats get decreased and that means they’ll come across humans more often and they’ll be looking for water because of the drought conditions in South Texas,” Sanchez said.

If someone comes close to a snake, there’s one thing you are recommended to do.

“The best thing to do is to walk away and they’ll go away. If that can’t happen, maybe call Animal Control,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez explains that snakes are not aggressive by nature and will strike if they feel threatened.

“If you get bit. Go to the hospital immediately,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said Kleberg Hospital has anti-venom.

CHRISTUS Spohn Public Relations confirms all their hospitals have anti-venom.