Smoke signals and soul-searching: Catholics reflect as church awaits new Pope

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the world mourns the death of Pope Francis, attention now turns to Rome, where the Catholic Church is preparing to select its next spiritual leader.

In South Texas’ Coastal Bend, local Catholics are reflecting on the pope’s legacy—and the future of the faith.

“I really didn’t care much for the pope’s position. I’m a progressive Catholic,” said Ian Smith of Corpus Christi.

Others voiced more conservative views.

“I don’t believe in men marrying men… it’s wrong, it's just wrong." said another parishioner who asked to remain anonymous.

The decision of who will lead the 1.3 billion-member Church now lies with 135 cardinal electors, who will soon gather in the Sistine Chapel for a papal conclave. Isolated from the outside world, they’ll vote in secrecy—ballots cast beneath Michelangelo’s frescoes.

White smoke from the chapel’s chimney will signal that a new pope has been chosen. Black smoke will indicate inconclusive votes.

Nearly 80% of the cardinals who will cast ballots were appointed by Pope Francis, a detail that suggests—but doesn’t guarantee—continuity in leadership and ideology.

The Church, ever ancient and ever new, awaits its next chapter.

