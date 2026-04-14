Small plane crashes, forcing shut down of westbound Highway 44 near the Corpus Christi International Airport

A crash landing has forced part of Highway 44 to shut down near the Corpus Christi International Airport.

The plane crashed along westbound Highway 44 near Clarkwood Road just before 7:30 p.m.

According to Senior Officer Tony Contreras with the Corpus Christi Police Department's Public Information Office, a small single engine plane crashed.

It's not known how many people were on the plane or their conditions.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible and find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. We'll have more updates as soon as information becomes available.

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