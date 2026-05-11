Shooting at Cole Park under investigation after juvenile, adult found with gunshot wounds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a shooting near Cole Park on Ocean Drive that left a juvenile and an adult male with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.

Police found the juvenile at the scene. An adult male arrived at a nearby hospital around the same time.

"Due to the nature of the call, Detectives with CCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division were called to the scene. After preliminary investigation, it was determined that a disturbance occurred and a weapon was produced," stated CCPD on the blotter.

Several witnesses were detained at the scene. Witnesses are currently being formally interviewed by CID, police say.

If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Corpus Christi Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 361-886-2840. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Shooting Investigation Near Cole Park Leaves Juvenile Injured

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