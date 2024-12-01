Sew Bonita sees customers ready to holiday shop during Small Business Saturday at

Small Business Saturday was in full swing Saturday afternoon. One small business, Sew Bonita, saw their store packed with customers looking to holiday shop and support local.
Elena Flores is the owner of Sew Bonita.
She said she started the business three years ago and wanted to have a store that represents the vibrancy of her Tex-Mex culture.
And her store is just one of the many that are welcoming holiday shoppers all season long.
“Small business are the heart beat of a small community or community in general. We want to encourage people to shop small and support your local mom and pop shop. That’s what we are. We aren’t a chain, we’re just a small business trying to make a difference in our community and we do that with the help of our customers,” Flores said.
Flores encourages those wanting to start their own small business to take a leap of faith.
Sew Bonita will also be extending their hours before Christmas for those who could not make it to Small Business Saturday.