Sensory overload: Coastal Bend voters feel election fatigue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2024 election season has been a sensory overload for some. There’s been a constant flood of campaign messages from both political parties.

Early voters at the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Early Voting sight said that they’re experiencing election fatigue.

All of these messages have a purpose. They urge people to vote.

“Messages like ‘oh you got to come vote, oh we need your vote.’ And then I live not far from here so there’s signs. More signs every day,” early voter Toni Limas said.

Early voter Mark Ramsey said the many reminders didn’t stray him away from voting, but it did make him ready for it to be over.

“We’re ready to get it over with, I am. I think we’re at that stage, a lot of people are, to find out who’s going to be in office and get on with life,” Ramsey said.

Voters said the barrage of messages might be annoying, but it’s working.

“I’m ready to have casted my vote and ready to get back to business as usual. I think the people who care about our community, it won't stray that person to not vote. Even though there’s some aggressiveness to it, I still think voting for what you believe is right, those people will come out and vote,” early voter Alex Hinojosa said.

But it’s not just the constant pushes that's fatiguing voters, it’s the content of them.

“Throwing dirt, I think. All the different opinions, you don’t know who to believe,” Limas said.

But with Halloween, they can put their attention into something else, at least for a day.

“I think just trick or treating with the kids, getting out and seeing other people do it is a slight distraction for one night,” Ramsey said.

Then it's right back to election season, because it’s not over.

“Is it ever really over and done with? I’m kind of scared for the results, kind of anxious to see how it goes and hopeful for the future,” Limas said.

Although early voters said the stream of urges can be tiring, they said they are appropriate as a reminder to do your civic duty and vote.