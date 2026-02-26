Sen. Cornyn to visit Corpus Christi Army Depot with Army undersecretary amid concerns over future of facility

Senator John Cornyn will host Under Secretary of the Army Michael Obadal at the Corpus Christi Army Depot next Friday as the facility faces mounting concerns over potential job losses and a shrinking workload tied to the Army's shifting helicopter repair strategy.

The visit will include a meeting with depot leaders, a tour of the facility, and time with employees, according to a source familiar with the upcoming trip. Cornyn will also be in Corpus Christi with President Trump on Friday.

A source familiar with the visit said Cornyn has been helping lead the Trump administration's work to revitalize the nation's Organic Industrial Base, of which Corpus Christi is described as an important member.

"I would expect Senator Cornyn to highlight CCAD's role as the Army's Center for Industrial and Technical Excellence for rotary-wing aviation sustainment and the importance of investments in CCAD and its workforce for years to come," the source said.

The visit comes as the Corpus Christi Army Depot — one of the region's largest employers — confronts significant challenges that could impact thousands of jobs and billions in economic activity. The depot serves as one of the military's primary repair centers for helicopters, allowing the armed forces to maintain equipment in-house rather than relying solely on private contractors.

According to an article published in War on the Rocks, more repair work is shifting to private companies while the Army plans to reduce its helicopter fleet — a combination that could mean less work for the depot and fewer opportunities for skilled workers.

Kresten Cook, Executive Director of the South Texas Military Task Force, described the scope of the challenge.

"The Army has a new game plan called the Army Transformation Initiative, and that game plan doesn't include as many helicopters as in the past," Cook said.

District 34 Congressman Vicente Gonzalez has called for congressional intervention to protect the depot.

"We need to draw the red line and say no more. We cannot allow any more job losses. We need to bring decision-makers in Washington down to the base to see for themselves the great work happening here. It's a historic base that has done so much for the defense of this country," Gonzalez said.

Local officials have also been taking action. Corpus Christi city leaders held a press conference to discuss their collaborative efforts with Gonzalez, while Nueces County Judge Connie Scott announced plans to travel to Washington for meetings with federal officials.

"Our requests are straightforward. We are asking Congress to enforce the 50/50 rule, which is essential to maintaining a strong, skilled, and mission-ready workforce," Scott said.

City leaders are advocating for modernization at CCAD as part of their strategy, including ensuring the depot maintains a steady workload, establishing it as the primary repair hub for Black Hawks, and clearing old debts from unplanned government missions.

