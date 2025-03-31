Selena's legacy lives on in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — To many, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was not just a global music icon—she was family.

Ernest Lopez, a longtime DJ at Majic 104.9, remembers the late Tejano star as a frequent visitor at the station, one of the first in Corpus Christi to embrace the genre. For Lopez, Selena’s untimely death in 1995 was a personal loss, not only as a fan but as someone who witnessed her rise to fame firsthand.

“The pain never really goes away. If you had the privilege to know Selena, it’s like losing a family member,” Lopez said.

In tribute, Lopez and the station simulcasted 24 hours of Selena’s music across all three of their channels, keeping her spirit alive for loyal listeners. The broadcast is a way to honor the woman who captivated the world with her talent and charisma, while reflecting on her tragic and untimely passing.

But the pain runs deeper for others who also knew Selena—people like former KZTV news anchor Dave Johnson.

“She had that ability to just own a room without even trying,” Johnson recalled of his multiple interviews with Selena. “Her smile, her laugh, there was just nothing like it.”

But it wasn’t just her star quality that Johnson remembers—it’s the heartbreak he witnessed the day she was shot.

Johnson, who was serving as news director on that fateful Friday, remembers thinking it would be a quiet day. He was wrong. As the news broke, Johnson found himself scrambling to cover the tragic story, never imagining the emotional toll it would take.

“When Selena’s dad came to the hospital and broke down in front of the cameras, I broke down too,” Johnson said, fighting back tears. “He was trying to be strong, but when he broke, that’s when I lost it. That man has heart.”

The loss of Selena left a void not just in the music world, but in the hearts of many who knew her, including Johnson.

As a private investigator now, he still holds onto the painful reminders of Selena’s betrayal—canceled checks written by Yolanda Saldivar, Selena’s former fan club president and the woman who shot her. The checks, totaling thousands of dollars, were written to Saldivar herself, stealing money from Selena’s devoted fans.

“That betrayal is something I can never forget,” Johnson said. “It’s a constant reminder of the life that was cut short. It didn't have to happen.”

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!