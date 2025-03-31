Selena Quintanilla: Remembering her life and impact 30 years later

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fotos y Recuerdos—that’s how fans are remembering Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla 30 years after her death.

Quintanilla and her family moved to Corpus Christi in 1975, where they performed at all types of big events as a family band. Ten years later, when Selena was just 14 years old, she recorded her first album.

“It's a great thing to say that she was from this area,” Alice native Kathy Mardis said.

Shortly after, she won best female vocalist at the Tejano Music Awards.

“I actually saw her at the State Fair in Dallas, and yes, I was a fan,” Mardis said.

In 1989, she was signed by EMI Latin Records, and a year later, her album “Ven Conmigo" was released. It featured hit songs like “Baila Esta Cumbia” and “Enamorado De Ti.” It was the first Tejano album written by a female singer to win gold.

“She was a beautiful person when it came to music. She did a lot for the Hispanic community,” Corpus Christi native Luis Uribe said.

“I hear a song and it’s just a beautiful; beautiful voice,” Mardis said.

Before the age of 25, success continued for Selena when she won her first Grammy in 1994. But just a year later, on March 31, Selena's life was tragically cut short. She was shot and killed by the president of her Selena fan club, Yolanda Saldivar.

“There was so much that she was still in the process of doing. She was kind of cut short in her life and that's what makes it a bigger tragedy. She just had so much to offer still,” Uribe said.

Her death left an impact across the country and here at home.

“It was just so devastating because it felt so senseless and unbelievable,” Mardis said.

In 1997 the movie “Selena" was released to honor the Tejano icon, making her name even more known.

“It wasn't until after I seen her movie I became a fan because I saw the talent. The talent was lost that day, a lot was lost,” Uribe said.

Now, 30 years later, the world continues to remember her.

“Of course I’ve been to where her body lies and people still come 30 years later to pay their respects to her,” Uribe said.

People even travel across the country to see her statue here in Corpus Christi.

“Even now, my sister is visiting from Missouri. This is why we brought her, for this. To show her this,” Uribe said.

Fans learn about her life at her museum.

“I’ve been to her little museum here and it’s very emotional knowing that she had such an impact on not just the community but around the world,” Mardis said.

Selena continues to inspire future generations, reminding them that hard work can pay off.

“Hispanics, we’re full of talent and she's the one that showed us that within you if you try for it and shoot for it you can reach your goals,” Uribe said.

“Knowing that she worked playing these little gigs and traveling that bus, she had to work towards it. It shows that with hard work you can find success if you've got the talent which she did,” Mardis said.

