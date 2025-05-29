SEARCHING FOR SOLUTIONS: Long-time neighbor struggles with recent street issues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman says a street resurfacing program caused a drainage problem in her neighborhood.

Ofelia Guzman has lived in the Lazy lane and Brawner Parkway area for more than 40 years. She told KRIS 6 that every time it rains, water collects next to her house because there are no storm drains on her side of the street.

She also claims that side of the street is "lopsided" after the city resurfaced the street through its Rapid Pavement Program.

"Who knows what else is gonna happen if we get a hurricane or something," Guzman said. "I mean we're grateful for the rain, but it's hard for us to pull out of the driveway and get into the street."

Guzman said she's reached out to city officials and they have sent crews to vacuum the standing water for her. However, she wants a more permanent solution.

KRIS 6 News reached out to city officials for answers. The Public Works Department issued the following statement.

"We are looking into finding a permanent solution, but as a temporary solution, we will continue to vacuum the standing water after a rain event." Corpus Christi Public Works Department

KRIS 6 News will be sure to keep you updated.

