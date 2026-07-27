Scientists back out of desalination study review, leaving city at a standstill

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three scientists who agreed to review a far field study on the proposed Inner Harbor desalination project have backed out, leaving the city at a standstill.

The issue came to light at the June 2 City Council meeting, when Spheros Environmental Group presented a review of their findings on the potential environmental impact of the proposed Inner Harbor desalination project.

At that meeting, Dr. Michael Wetz from the Harte Research Institute, and Dr. Sharon Herzka of the UT Marine Science Institute said they wanted to conduct a review of the study to look into potential impact specifically to marine life.

They asked for a couple of months so an independent review could run the Far Field study model and make sure everything shown is correct.

At Monday's water briefing, City Manager Peter Zanoni confirmed those three scientists have since told him they no longer want to do the study.

"So we have to figure out what to do next. So that will be the brief to city council. We're kind of at a standstill. Dr. Herzka and Wetz were here the night of the presentation, both were on the committee. They both said they would do this work. Now they're saying they're not going to do it so we've got to figure out what to do next," Zanoni said.

The development is expected to be discussed at Tuesday's Council meeting.

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