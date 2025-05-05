San Antonio Spurs honor Driscoll Middle School teacher with NBA award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Driscoll Middle School teacher got the VIP treatment from the San Antonio Spurs for his positive impact on students.

Zain Glover was presented with the NBA Scholastic Coach of the Year Award during a special visit by representatives from the San Antonio Spurs on May 5.

According to the Spurs organization, recipients of this award demonstrate traits like integrity and success while teaching values such as teamwork.

"It's not just about teaching students the skills on the field or the court, but also how to be positive role models, not only in the classrooms, but in the community and things that can help them achieve success in the future," Glover said.

Glover is currently in his 11th year as a teacher and coach at Driscoll Middle School, where he serves as Athletic and AVID Site Coordinator.

