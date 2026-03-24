Sames Ford in Corpus Christi donates $10 to Driscoll Children's Hospital for every vehicle test drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sames Ford in Corpus Christi is looking to make a difference one drive at a time by donating $10 to Driscoll Children's Hospital for every vehicle test drive.

The effort is part of the "Drive for Smiles" initiative, which runs through the end of April. All of the money donated will go toward the hospital's Critical Care Transport Team. The team ensures patients are taken to and from the hospital safely and on time.

"So really Driscoll exists because of the community's generosity, right? And so it's, it's donations and programs that really allow. Allow us to provide the the kind of care that we do for our patients and families," Audra Pineda-Strubbe said.

Pineda-Strubbe, a major gifts officer for the hospital, noted that donations like these keep the children's hospital going.

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