Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend gives away 500 fans and water to Corpus Christi families

The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend handed out 500 fans and cases of water to families in need during its annual "Fans for Friends" drive on Friday.

The drive-thru event was held at 1802 Buford Street in Corpus Christi. Recipients were required to bring a photo ID and provide the last four digits of their Social Security number. Fans and water were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies lasted.

Jonathan Gonzalez, public relations coordinator for the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend, said community donations made this year's drive the most successful yet.

"So these fans are donated from people in the community. Um, people brought them to our store, donated them, organizations, businesses donated them to us, and this is actually our first year where we reached our goal of 500. So thank you to the community and helping us reach that goal."

Gonzalez said volunteers from National Charity League, an organization made up of mothers and daughters, helped distribute fans and water at the event.

Organizers said this was the only fan giveaway planned for this summer. However, the Salvation Army said it is always looking for volunteers to help with future community events. Those interested in volunteering can contact Gonzalez at 361-910-2494 or visit the Salvation Army's website to view available opportunities.

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