Roy Miller Post Office in Corpus Christi temporarily closes for building repairs

The Roy Miller Post Office in Corpus Christi is temporarily closed for building repairs, with all services relocated to a nearby location until further notice.

The U.S. Postal Service announced that all operations from the Roy Miller Post Office, located at 1340 S. Port Ave., have moved to the Portairs Post Office at 4213 S. Port Ave.

The Portairs Post Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

USPS has not announced when the Roy Miller location will reopen. The postal service said additional updates will be provided when they become available.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) for information on alternate post office locations or visit usps.com.

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