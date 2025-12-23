Robstown woman arrested on intoxication manslaughter charges in crash that killed two in March

A Robstown woman was arrested Tuesday morning on multiple charges stemming from a fatal drunk driving crash in March that killed two people and seriously injured two others.

Alexis Nicole Rios, 26, was taken into custody at her home around 10:30 a.m. after the Texas Department of Public Safety obtained arrest warrants signed by 214th District Judge Inna Klein.

Rios faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter, two counts of intoxication assault and one count of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2 less than 1 gram. She was transported to the Nueces County Jail.

Family seeks justice six months after crash kills unborn child in Annaville

The charges stem from a March 2 crash on Violet Road that claimed the life of Justin Buentello, 26, of Robstown, and the unborn child of Amy Lopez and Mark Oliva.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Rios was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima south on the 4400 block of Violet Road around 7:50 p.m. when she drove off the road, lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with a 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA traveling northbound.

John Lightfoot Photo taken of Alexis Rios' vehicles shortly after the March 2 crash.

The Mercedes was driven by Amy Lopez, 27, with her husband Mark Oliva, 26, both of Corpus Christi. Both were injured in the crash.

John Lightfoot, Amy Lopez's father The collision destroyed the front end of the 2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA driven by expectant mother Amy Lopez.

Lopez, who was 23 weeks pregnant, was taken to Bay Area Hospital where she lost the baby due to injuries sustained in the crash.

John Lightfoot, Messiah's grandfather Messiah James Oliva died on March 4, 2025. Services for Messiah were held on April 11, 2025.

Buentello, who was a passenger in Rios' vehicle, was unresponsive at the scene and taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital, where he died on Tuesday afternoon.

Rios was also taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline for injuries she sustained in the crash. She admitted to investigators to drinking alcohol before the crash and consented to a voluntary blood draw. Analysis results were pending at the time of the original crash investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by state troopers from the Corpus Christi Highway Patrol Office.

John Lightfoot, Lopez's father and baby Messiah's grandfather Roadside memorial was created in memory of baby Messiah Oliva on Violet Road.

