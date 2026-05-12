Robert Parks, Coastal Bend historian and beloved educator, dies at 76

Robert Parks, a cherished educator who dedicated his life to teaching history and sharing the rich heritage of the Coastal Bend, died peacefully early Monday morning in Shreveport, Louisiana, with his devoted daughter, A'Lisa, by his side.

"He remained so brave and always continued on with such an incredibly positive outlook," A'Lisa shared in a heartfelt message posted late Tuesday night. "It is apparent that he touched and influenced more lives than we will ever know. I am proud to be his daughter."

Parks leaves behind a remarkable legacy that spans decades of education and community service. During his distinguished 33-year career with the Corpus Christi Independent School District, he taught thousands of students at Tom Browne Middle School and Carroll High School before retiring in 2006. His passion for history extended far beyond the classroom, as he regularly organized educational trips to Washington D.C. and Europe, opening young minds to the broader world of historical discovery.

Robert Parks

In January 2023, Parks partnered with KRIS 6 News to launch "Coastal Bend History," a weekly segment that quickly captured the community's imagination. What began as an online feature on KRISTV.com soon evolved into a beloved television segment that brought local history to life. Week after week, Parks shared captivating stories about the area's historical icons, historic buildings, parks, and homes, helping residents connect with their community's rich past.

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AN INTERVIEW WITH MR. PARKS:

In August of 2025, Andy Liscano sat down with Robert Parks for a rare, on-screen interview. Take a look.



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The segment became an immediate success, a testament to Parks' gift for making history accessible and engaging. His storytelling brought the Coastal Bend's heritage into living rooms across the region, creating a shared appreciation for the area's unique character and traditions.

In the fall of 2024, Parks temporarily stepped away from his work to care for his beloved wife, Duellen, during her final months. After her passing in late October 2024, Parks courageously returned to his mission of educating the community about its history, demonstrating the same dedication that had defined his entire career.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Parks was a man who embraced life fully. He and Duellen were avid travelers, exploring Europe and America together, collecting memories and stories from every journey. Their home reflected their love of beauty and nature—they cultivated gardens filled with vibrant plants and flowers, and Parks took special joy in building birdhouses for bluebirds. Each spring, they would venture to the Texas Hill Country to witness the spectacular wildflower displays, finding renewal in the natural cycles that mirror the enduring nature of the stories he loved to tell.

Robert Parks

Parks will be laid to rest in Corpus Christi beside Duellen. Funeral arrangements are still being finalized, and A'Lisa has indicated she will share details once dates are confirmed.

"Thank you all for loving my dad just as I have," A'Lisa said, words that reflect the profound impact Robert Parks had on all who knew him.

In classrooms and through television screens, Robert Parks spent his life ensuring that the stories of the past would not be forgotten. His legacy lives on in the thousands of students he taught, the community members he educated, and the rich tapestry of Coastal Bend history he helped preserve for future generations. Though his voice has been silenced, the stories he shared will continue to resonate, connecting us to our past and to each other.

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