Road construction begins on Norton Street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major road project will begin Monday and could impact drivers near Sam Houston Elementary School. Construction crews will start work on Norton Street as part of the city’s ongoing water infrastructure improvement project. The work is designed to enhance water system reliability and efficiency.

Beginning Monday, traffic will be limited to one-way westbound on Norton Street between Ramsey Street and Cambridge Drive. The construction is expected to continue through December.

City officials said access to the school and nearby homes will remain open during construction. The city has coordinated with school leaders to help reduce traffic disruptions during pick-up and drop-off times.

Drivers are urged to follow posted detour signs and expect some delays while traveling through the area. The City of Corpus Christi said safety remains a top priority as crews work to improve essential water and street infrastructure across the city.

