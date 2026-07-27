Rio Grande Valley man charged with human smuggling after Duval County police chase

A Rio Grande Valley man is facing human smuggling charges after a police chase in Duval County Friday night.

Deputies arrested Jesus Gabriel Garza after he refused to stop during a traffic stop on Highway 359 between Benavides and San Diego. Deputy A. Garcia initiated the stop at approximately 7:30 p.m.

During the pursuit, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers deployed spike strips before Garza's vehicle entered San Diego. The vehicle came to a stop in the 100 block of East Gray Street, where Garza and six undocumented migrants fled on foot.

All seven people are now in custody. The six undocumented individuals include four Mexican nationals, one Cuban national, and one Honduran national.

Garza is charged with human smuggling, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.

The Duval County Sheriff's Office credited Duval County Communications, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the San Diego Police Department, the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office, and the United States Border Patrol for their assistance in apprehending all individuals involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

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