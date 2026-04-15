Restoration of a piece of naval history set to begin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A years-long effort to bring part of the historic USS City of Corpus Christi to the bayfront took a major step forward on Tuesday as a large crane unloaded pieces of the submarine's sail.

The Ed Rachal Foundation has taken possession of the 60-ton sail and plans to begin a restoration process that includes sandblasting and a new paint job. The sail originally arrived in the area nearly two years ago.

Once assembled, the sail will measure 38 feet wide and 20 feet tall. Planners intend to eventually install the restored sail at either Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park or the USS Lexington.

There is currently no timeline for how long the restoration will take. The USS City of Corpus Christi went into service in 1981 and was decommissioned in 2017.

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