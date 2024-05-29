Resident stuck in muddy situation in the middle of Texas Ave. construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Residents living along Texas Avenue near S. Staples found themselves in a messy situation on Wednesday. Many of them blame Tuesday night's rain and some ongoing road work that caused the inconvenience.

Their concerns have been going on for a couple of months. In April, KRIS 6 News first reported that people living along Texas Ave. and local business owners said that it was hard to drive through the area. The problem still persists and the result of Tuesday's weather made it nearly impossible to get through the muddy neighborhood. Some vehicles were stuck Wednesday morning and rideshare drivers picked up their customers on the next street over to avoid the road drama.

"It's really, really bad," Resident, Lisa Cornodo said. "You can't come in and you can't come out. If you do, you'll have to really mess up the tires on your car because you start slipping all over the place.

By the afternoon, construction workers attempted to smooth out the road for better access. Although many people were left with a pile of mess outside their homes.

Others believe this is necessary and more importantly, only temporary, if they're looking to have better roads for the future.

"I don't have a problem with it," Resident, Guadalupe Garza expressed. "I know this has to go on so we can have an improved neighborhood. Our street will look better."

Residents also said that the city repaired the drainage system in the area as well.

No word on when the road construction will be finished.

