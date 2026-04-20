Reopening date set for Corpus Christi Cathedral

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Diocese of Corpus Christi announced the Corpus Christi Cathedral will reopen on Thursday, June 4.

The more than 80-year-old cathedral closed on May 16 of last year for a renovations and improvements project.

The changes include accessibility improvements, new flooring, a new shrine to all saints, sound improvements, lighting, and a new altar.

Corpus Christi Cathedral is more than 80 years old.

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