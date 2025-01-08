Renovations are brewing at Corpus Christi International Airport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Renovations are brewing in the Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA), literally. The popular Padre Island coffee joint, Island Joe's Coffee and Gallery, will have a second location, owned by TailWind Concessions, located inside of CCIA. It is set to open at the end of January or early February.

“Well, we want to spread community and coffee. We love people. We love coffee," Bryan Tumlinson, one of the owners of Island Joe's Coffee and Gallery said.

The new Island Joe's location opening inside of the airport will replace the old cafe that was inside of the airport. Island Joe's will serve coffee drinks and breakfast options.

“This is our first franchise. We’ve partnered with the national company called TailWind. And this is a new project here at the airport that will be basically just like Island Joe’s coffee on the island," Tumlinson said.

And it isn't just a coffee shop. It will also be connected to a gift shop.

“This will be Island Joe’s coffee along with a gift shop. It’ll have a lot of local flare to it. There will be a lot of things that are made here in Corpus Christi that will be sold at this gift shop," CCIA's Director of Aviation, Kevin Smith, said.

The airport Island Joe's was designed to have the same vibe and feel as the original one on Padre Island.

“We used the same color palette that they used originally on Island Joe’s out on the island," Smith said.

Both the owners of Island Joe's and the CCIA staff believe that this new partnership will be beneficial for all parties involved.

“It will give a first taste to people that are traveling to Corpus Christi to see something that’s a Corpus Christi based business, and hopefully they will want to come and visit our store on the island, once they see the place here," Tumlinson said.

Kevin Smith said as an island resident himself, he is excited to see small businesses expanding "OTB", or over the bridge.

“I live on the island, so bringing part of the island to work with me is gonna be nice! But, it’s going to be beneficial in a lot of ways," Smith said.

Some of the products sold at the airport location will be made at the island location and delivered over to the airport daily. The manager at the island location will train the new airport Island Joe's staff as well.

“All of the coffee will be roasted on the island, all the flavors that we use in our coffees will be made on the island," Tumlinson said.

The new Island Joe's airport location is set to open at the end of January or in early February.

