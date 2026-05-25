Remembering fallen heroes at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Neighbors, community leaders and members of the armed forces gathered at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery for a Memorial Day ceremony Monday.

The event was hosted by the Mayor's Committee on Veterans Affairs and the Nueces County Veterans and Social Service Office.

The ceremony included a parade of colors and patriotic music.

A member of the Ray High School NJROTC was also presented with a scholarship.

Liliane Auza, a Ray High School NJROTC member, said:

"It's not just me who deserves this prize. It's like, all of us as a unit have worked so hard to come here and I'm just happy to be the one to receive it and be the one to represent all of us at Ray High School."

Speakers at the event reminded those in attendance that Memorial Day is not about getting the day off and having a barbecue. It is a day to honor those who gave all for their country.

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