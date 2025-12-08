Remembering Corpus Christi's snowstorm of December 8, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eight years ago today, Corpus Christi experienced a winter wonderland that residents still talk about with excitement and nostalgia.

A wintry mix of rain and snow fell over South Texas from December 7 to 8, 2017. The snowstorm was the first measurable snow event since the Christmas Eve miracle snow of 2004.

"It's awesome! I love it!" one excited resident said at the time.

The rare weather event turned places like Cole Park into a snow-covered wonderland. Officially, parts of Corpus Christi received more than 3 inches of snow. Unofficially, that was more than enough to have all sorts of fun.

Families flocked to parks and open spaces to experience the rare South Texas snow. Children who had never seen snow before got their first chance to play in the white powder.

Weather Watcher Ian Cummings

"AHHH! We were making a snowman but I broke it," one child said while playing in the snow.

For many parents, it was an opportunity to share a once-in-a-lifetime experience with their children.

"It's the first time I've seen snow. Yeah, the last time it snowed was the year she was born in 2004 so we decided to come out here. She didn't get to play in it that year," one parent said with a laugh.

The December 8 snowfall gave residents a chance to check items off their snow bucket lists. Families made snowballs, created snow angels, and even went sledding at Cole Park. Even Santa got in on the fun, helping families check sledding off their snow bucket lists.

The 2017 snowfall remains a cherished memory for Corpus Christi residents, marking one of the most magical weather events in the city's recent history.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!