Remembering Corpus Christi community icon Ronald 'Pointy Boots' Mathis.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tributes are continuing for Corpus Christi community icon Ronald "Pointy Boots" Mathis, who died yesterday after a battle with prostate cancer.

Mathis, who had recently been placed in hospice care, was known for his signature pointy boots, oversized cowboy hat and electric bike. He would often show up at community events to sign autographs and pose for selfies.

In January, Mathis' brother and Justice of the Peace Judge Joe Benavides surprised him at his mother's home so he could marry his long-time girlfriend, Susan Mendez.

"They were full of excitement, they were surprised, because they didn't know it was going to happen. And he gave me the biggest hug in the whole world because, like I said, I knew him 20-25 years ago and I would always see him downtown. He's an icon of Corpus Christi and a beautiful person, beautiful heart," Benavides said.

Benavides received a special memento to remember his friend. Mathis left the judge his signature yellow suit, cowboy hat and boots.

Ronnie “Pointy Boots” Mathis's family has created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for funeral and burial expenses.

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