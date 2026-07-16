Reliant Energy, Corpus Christi Hooks and Mardel treat 10 area teachers to back-to-school shopping spree

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Reliant Energy, the Corpus Christi Hooks and Mardel sponsored a back-to-school shopping spree for 10 area teachers Thursday as part of their annual All Star Educators program.

Each of the 10 teachers selected this year received $1,500 to spend at Mardel.

East Cliff Elementary GPISD teacher Jennifer Lancaster brought her two children along so they could give her input on what her students would like in their classroom to make it more inviting.

"To be able to get new supplies for the classroom and to think about, Oh!. what the kids get to use? It's exciting and I'm really excited for the kids. So every little thing I'm picking out, I'm trying to put them in mind knowing that, okay they're going to enjoy this. It's extremely special to know that there's people behind us to back us up," Lancaster said.

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