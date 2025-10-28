'Red Ribbon Week' gets underway for CCISD, surrounding districts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Numerous school districts in the Coastal Bend are celebrating 'Red Ribbon Week' and educating students about the dangers of substance abuse.

This week, students are participating in a parade with local and state law enforcement agencies, and this year's theme is "Life is a Puzzle, Solve it Drug Free." Several police units participated in the parade as officers honked their horns, blared their sirens, and escorted McGruff the Crime Dog, while students waved and cheered.

Different school campuses will allow students to dress up in various themes throughout the week and to participate in special activities.

Red Ribbon Week first started under the Reagan administration in 1985 and was formalized in 1988.

"Today, the eight-day celebration is an annual catalyst to show intolerance for drugs in our schools, workplaces, and communities," stated officials from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

Every year, more than 80 million young people and adults make a commitment to a healthy, drug-free lifestyle by wearing or displaying a red ribbon from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31.