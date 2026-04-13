President Trump says he won't apologize to Pope Leo XIV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — President Trump is refusing to apologize to Pope Leo XIV after he criticized the Pope's opposition to the war with Iran.

In a weekend social media post, the president said the Pope was terrible with foreign policy.

The Pope responded to the president's criticism, saying he has no fear of the Trump administration.

Pope Leo XIV went on to say he is a peacemaker, not a politician, and perhaps he and Trump do not deal with foreign policy with the same perspective.

The president's social media comment about the pontiff has also caused some buzz locally.

"I don't think it's a good thing that he said that to the Pope," Sandra Ficenec said.

"I think that the president should be, shouldn't be fighting with a religious figure, my opinion," Jeanette Sanchez said.

"The difference of opinion is the Pope's opinion and that we don't always have to agree with it," another resident said.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops also responded to the president's social media post.

"I am disheartened that the President chose to write such disparaging words about the Holy Father. Pope Leo is not his rival; nor is the Pope a politician. He is the Vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel and for the care of souls," Archbishop Paul S. Coakley said.

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