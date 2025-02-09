Praying for Rain

Coastal Bend churches are calling for rain. Church Unlimited’s congregation is praying for the rain to help end the ongoing drought conditions.

They had a special prayer at each their four services, on Sunday, Feb. 9, dedicated to praying for the much needed natural resource.

Broadcast Campus Pastor Marcus Brendling said local government and churches of all faith are encouraging everyone to make time to pray for the much needed natural resource.

“Water has a huge impact across everything. To our daily lives, we need water. We need our reservoir to fill up. Where there’s no water everything perish,” Pastor Brendling said.

With heads bowed and arms extended, Church Unlimited neighbors asked God to move the clouds and let the rain pour.

Brendling said we should all pray for rain today and everyday as the dry conditions affect our land, water sources, and livelihoods.

