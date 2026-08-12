Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion ahead of tonight's drawing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1 billion ahead of tonight's 9:59 p.m. drawing, and the prize is expected to grow even larger before the winning numbers are announced.

Convenience stores have seen a steady stream of customers, all hoping tonight is their lucky night.

Peter Cano said:

"Just hope I don't have a heart attack, ha, ha!"

Celia Resendez said:

"I think it will help them financially, that's what I'm hoping for."

Tonight's drawing is the eighth biggest jackpot in Powerball history. The biggest Powerball prize ever was in November of 2022, when the jackpot reached $2.4 billion.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!