Powerball jackpot adds a touch of magic to this year's Christmas Eve

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's Christmas Eve magic in the air, and you can see the signs everywhere — including a massive Powerball jackpot that could make someone's holiday dreams come true.

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.7 billion, making it the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. history. Tonight's drawing offers players across the country a chance at an extraordinary Christmas Eve surprise.

You'll have plenty of competition for all that cash. Powerball is played in 45 states, including Texas, meaning millions of hopeful players will be vying for the same prize.

The odds of picking all six numbers tonight are one in 292 million. One math professor found a simpler way to explain those astronomical odds: it's the same as flipping a coin and getting heads 28 straight times.

Whatever the odds are, you won't get a shot at the jackpot unless you buy a ticket. Hopefully yours will be sprinkled with a little Christmas Eve magic.

