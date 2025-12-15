Powerball has people dreaming of a green Christmas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Powerball jackpot has grown to a massive $1.1 billion for tonight's drawing, making it the largest lottery jackpot in the world.

According to Forbes, there are about 83 billionaires living in Texas. Tonight's drawing could add one more to that exclusive list if a Texan holds the winning ticket.

Players need to pick six winning numbers to claim the prize. The jackpot has reached what could be called a "Texas-sized" amount that would certainly make someone's holiday season brighter.

If no one wins tonight's drawing, Wednesday night's jackpot will grow to an estimated $1.2 billion, which could potentially make it the largest jackpot in the universe.

The current jackpot represents one of the largest lottery prizes ever offered, giving players across Texas and the nation a chance to join the ranks of the ultra-wealthy with just the right combination of numbers.

