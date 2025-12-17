Powerball fever is raging across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People across the country are lining up to buy Powerball tickets today as the jackpot has climbed to a staggering $1.25 billion for tonight's drawing.

The massive prize is now the second largest jackpot of the year and the sixth highest in Powerball history. Neighbors are buying stacks of tickets, hoping to turn a small investment into life-changing money.

For Al Molina, who was purchasing his tickets today, winning would mean more than personal wealth.

"If I won the Powerball I would actually start a community center that would involve the homeless people and where they could actually have a place to live," Molina said. "At the same time, they would have a small job that would require them to help take care of their community. They could be involved and feel part of the family."

The drawing takes place tonight, giving ticket holders across the nation a chance at the billion-dollar prize.

