Power outages reported throughout the Coastal Bend amid extreme cold

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An arctic blast has arrived in South Texas, bringing a significant drop in temperatures across the region.

According to the National Weather Service, extended periods of below-freezing temperatures along with hard freezes are expected through Monday morning. Lows in the 20s and teens are expected on Sunday and Monday mornings, respectively. Protect people, pets, plants, and pipes!

Power outages are affecting numerous communities across the southern Coastal Bend, with reports from Fulton, Aransas Pass, Calallen, and Corpus Christi.

Crews are working to restore the power, which could take several hours. If you are without power, you can check the status by going here.

AEP Texas urges all customers to remember the following safety guidelines:

Consider any downed power line energized and dangerous. Do not touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences, or puddles of water. Because of the likelihood that the storm may impact power lines, customers are asked to keep their children and pets inside during and after the storm. Also, stay at least ten feet away from any downed power line.

Customers on life support systems or other medical equipment that rely on electricity are reminded to have a backup plan for situations where prolonged outages may occur.

If you plan to use a portable generator, always follow the manufacturer’s instructions. Most, if not all, require that backup generators be located outside the home and away from open windows to prevent the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning.

