Post holiday cleanup: recycling tips and what to toss.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now that the gifts are unwrapped, it’s time to deal with the leftovers—wrapping paper, cardboard boxes, and Christmas trees. The City of Corpus Christi is providing residents with tips to help make post-holiday cleanup easy and eco-friendly.

At the J.C. Elliot Transfer Station, residents are unloading everything from discarded gift boxes to Christmas tree trimmings. It’s that time of year when holiday clutter overflows not just in homes, but at local recycling centers as well.

“Usually, trends go to Amazon packages or UPS boxes that have been sent for presents and gifts for the holiday—that makes the increase,” said Ray Flores, assistant director of the Solid Waste Authority. With online shopping at an all-time high, it’s no surprise that cardboard boxes and shipping materials are piling up.

But when it comes to recycling, not everything can make the cut. The Solid Waste Authority has provided a quick guide to help residents sort out what can be recycled—and what should go straight to the trash.

Recycling DO’s:

Plain cardboard boxes

Wrapping paper (foil-free)

Holiday cards (without foil)

Recycling DON’TS:



Ribbons

Bows

Bubble wrap

Foil wrapping paper (no matter how shiny)

If you have a real Christmas tree, you can bring it to the transfer station for recycling. However, artificial trees should be placed in the trash.

While cleaning up after the holidays, residents are also reminded to keep empty boxes hidden to avoid tempting thieves.

For more information on recycling guidelines, residents can visit the Solid Waste Authority’s website or call their local recycling center.

