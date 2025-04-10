CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi moved more than 206.5 million tons of cargo in 2024, that's a 1.7% increase from the year before and marks its seventh consecutive year of growth and solidifying its place as the third-largest port in the United States.

“We had a market expanding overall, so everyone was doing good,” said Dr. Jason Heavilin, assistant professor of finance at Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi.

Port Poised: Corpus Christi rides high, ready for rougher trade seas

But with rising tariff tensions — especially between the U.S. and China — and shifting demand for energy and agricultural exports, not every port may stay on course.

Corpus Christi, however, may be better prepared than most.

Fueled by a mix of crude oil, natural gas, and agricultural exports, the port’s diversified cargo portfolio continues to act as a buffer against economic volatility. In 2024, crude shipments climbed 3.5%, ag exports soared nearly 39%, and natural gas exports rose on the back of new terminals and sustained international demand.

“Diversification is one of the best ways to do risk management,” Heavilin said. “It gives them an edge to survive.”

To strengthen that edge, the port is investing heavily in long-term projects — including the Ship Channel Improvement Project and the Bluewater Texas offshore terminal — both aimed at increasing capacity and maintaining competitiveness in global markets.

Still, challenges loom. China’s retreat from natural gas imports and ongoing trade frictions tied to U.S. agriculture could pinch key revenue streams.

Yet experts say the Port of Corpus Christi’s strategic foresight, infrastructure plays and commodity mix make it uniquely positioned to adapt in an era of economic headwinds.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!