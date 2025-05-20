Port approves offshore desalination discharge, doubling treated wastewater volume

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi’s controversial desalination project is taking a new direction — offshore.

During a public meeting May 20, port commissioners voted to amend the plan, opting to discharge treated wastewater into the Gulf of Mexico rather than into the ship channel near Harbor Island. The revised plan also doubles the volume of discharge from 50 million gallons per day to 100 million.

“We’ve listened to the groups, we’ve listened to the science, and we’ve listened to our friends at Texas A&M–Corpus,” said Port Commissioner David Engel. “Everyone agrees — the best place for the discharge is out in the Gulf of Mexico.”

The original permit would have allowed 50 million gallons of treated brine to flow daily into the ship channel, a plan that drew opposition from environmental groups and concerns from the Environmental Protection Agency, citing risks to sensitive ecosystems.

Port officials say the updated plan is motivated by both environmental and practical concerns.

“We need more water than the 50 million gallons per day would give us,” Engel said. “So this decision was based on both environmental concerns and the need for more water.”

In nearby Port Aransas, a coastal city that has long opposed the Harbor Island site, officials welcomed the change.

“We’re really excited that they’re committing to taking this offshore,” said Port Aransas Mayor Wendy Moore. “It’s a big win for our community.”

But not everyone is celebrating.

The Texas Campaign for the Environment criticized the shift, arguing it does not address the broader risks associated with desalination.

“Although discharging brine into the open sea is certainly safer for the bay, the Gulf is also an ecosystem worthy of protection,” the group said in a statement.

The group contends the project primarily benefits industry, not residents, and raises concerns about increased water bills, strain on the electric grid, and potential pollution to both air and water. Environmental advocates continue to call for more investment in water conservation and reuse, which they say have not been adequately pursued.

