Popular local restaurant featured on national TV show

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The popular nationally syndicated TV show, The Texas Bucket List, visited Corpus Christi recently to do a feature on our very own Yardarm Restaurant on Ocean Drive. The Yardarm has been serving some of the best seafood in the Coastal Bend since 1975, and The Texas Bucket List came to find out why.

Hosted by Shane McAuliffe, The Texas Bucket List is dedicated to everything there is to see and do in the Lone Star State. With inspiration from Bob Phillips, "The George Strait of Texas Television," Shane has 25 seasons behind his belt, a Lone Star Emmy, and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award to boot.

You can check out his YouTube Channel here,but if you want to catch the episode featuring Corpus Christi's very own Yardarm Restaurant, tune in to our sister station, KZTV, on Sunday morning at 10:30.

