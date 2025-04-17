Popular Corpus Christi park entrances have a new look this Easter

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Visitors to two popular Corpus Christi parks will need to navigate new entrance patterns due to ongoing construction projects.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department announced entrance changes at West Guth Park and Labonte Park.

Tyrese Boone The expected location of the new CCPD substation located at West Guth Park

At West Guth Park, located at 9700 Up River Road, a new roundabout has been implemented at the main entrance starting Friday, April 18. Visitors are encouraged to follow directional signage when entering the park.

The department also reminds West Guth Park visitors to observe cautionary signage and temporary barriers near the construction worksite of the new Northwest Police Substation.

West Guth Park offers a variety of amenities, including a skate park, playground, walking trail, dog park, and fitness equipment.

Bobby Gonzalez

Meanwhile, Labonte Park, located at 14333 IH 37 Access Road, currently has a single entrance and exit due to ongoing road construction. Campsite reservations will be accepted until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, and are not available onsite.

The Parks and Recreation Department wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable experience while visiting any city park throughout the year and provides these reminders:

Park hours: 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

No alcohol or glass containers

No driving or parking on grass or sidewalks

Dogs must be on a leash

Properly dispose of pet waste

Dispose of litter in trash cans

No camping (without a permit)

BBQ grills may be used at a park; however, coals must be removed from the premises and not be placed in trash receptacles

No vending (without a permit to do so at a park)

Approved moonwalk vendors only

