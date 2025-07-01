Police invest $60,000 to combat costly catalytic converter thefts

Corpus Christi police are investing nearly $60,000 in grant money to purchase a trailer with a vehicle lift aimed at etching identifiable information on catalytic converters to deter thieves.

The initiative comes as mechanics report catalytic converter thefts are costing drivers thousands of dollars in replacement costs.

"As you can see, it is really easy just to cut, cut and be gone," said Rickie Potts, owner of Longoria's Auto Shop on Corpus Christi's southside.

Potts showed me how a catalytic converter looks and explained why these items are popular targets for thieves.

"The converters, themselves, have precious metals inside of them, platinum, cranium, which causes the chemical reactions to clean up the bad exhaust," Potts said.

One converter could cost as much as $700 to replace, according to Potts, who has worked in the auto repair industry for 20 years.

So far this year, Corpus Christi police have recovered 17 stolen catalytic converters. On Tuesday, the Corpus Christi City Council approved the police department's request to use the grant money for the specialized trailer.

Potts says thieves have become quite efficient at stealing the valuable auto parts.

"It's a lifted truck. They are easy to get to. Thieves can just slide up under them with a saw saw, torch or whatever," Potts said.

This theft can happen in less than two minutes, and with multiple converters on some vehicles, the crime could cost one vehicle owner thousands of dollars.

While Potts mentioned he hasn't heard of as many thefts recently as in years past, police are telling city leaders the trailer is "essential to public safety."

"The best advice is when you park your vehicle park where it is visible and not in a bad spot," Potts said.

Several mechanics across the Coastal Bend report seeing fewer catalytic converter thefts recently, but the police department's investment suggests the problem remains significant enough to warrant preventative measures.

