Plea deadline extended for Corpus Christi officer accused of stealing scholarship funds

A Corpus Christi police officer accused of theft had his plea deadline extended in court.

Senior Officer Travis Haecker's plea deadline has been pushed to a docket call on May 21.

Haecker faces charges of theft and credit card abuse. Investigators say he stole money from a police nonprofit group — specifically, funds meant for a scholarship honoring fallen officer Vicente Ortiz Jr.

Corpus Christi officer's plea deadline extended to May 21

Haecker is back on active duty with the department while he awaits trial.

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